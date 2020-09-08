Italy’s premier urges Lebanon to form Cabinet, start reforms

BEIRUT (AP) — Italy’s prime minister says his country will support Lebanon’s economic and social growth. He says he hopes a new government is formed quickly and that it will start the reconstruction process and implement badly needed reforms. Giuseppe Conte’s visit on Tuesday is the latest by a senior foreign official to Lebanon after the explosion last month at Beirut’s port that killed 192 people and wounded more than 6,000. It also caused wide destruction, damages estimated in billions of dollars. Italy is one of Lebanon’s largest trade partners and sent aid in the wake of the blast.