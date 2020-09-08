Court blocks senate bid by ousted Bolivian leader Morales

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A Bolivian court has blocked former Prsident Evo Morales from seeking a senate seat in the country’s October elections. It says that the ex-leader now living in Argentina doesn’t meet residency requirements. Morales sent a tweet saying he wouldn’t appeal Monday’s decision, though he said before the ruling that the court was acting “under threats and pressures.” The ruling eliminates the possibility that Morales could obtain parliamentary immunity against sedition and other charges against him. But his leftist party still controls the Legislative Assengly and polls indicate it’s the frontrunner for the Oct. 18 vote. Morales resigned last year amid protests over alleged electoral fraud.