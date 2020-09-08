China, India accuse each other of border moves, firing shots

BEIJING (AP) — China says Indian forces crossed into territory it holds along their disputed border and fired warning shots at a Chinese patrol in what it called a “serious military provocation.” India said Chinese soldiers tried to surround an Indian post and fired warning shots. The statements came despite talks to ease tensions. The two militaries have been engaged in a tense standoff in the cold-desert Ladakh region since May that included their deadliest clash in 45 years. China’s military said the incursion occurred Monday along the southern coast of Pangong Lake. The Chinese military demanded the Indian forces withdraw and investigate. There was no word of casualties.