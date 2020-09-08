As California burns, the winds arrive and the lights go out

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest utility has shut off power to 172,000 customers to prevent its power lines and other equipment from sparking wildfires. High winds are forecast for the next two days, and fire danger is high throughout wildfire-ravaged California. Pacific Gas & Electric says the outages started at 9 p.m. Monday and affect 22 counties in central and Northern California. The utility hopes to return power by Wednesday night. The move came at the end of a scorching Labor Day weekend as several major wildfires broke out in different parts of California. The U.S. Forest Service closed national forests in the southern half of California.