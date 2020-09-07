EU in warning to UK ahead of more post-Brexit trade talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has warned the British government not to renege on commitments made ahead of its departure from the bloc earlier this year. Amid growing signs that trust between the two sides is evaporating ahead of another round of talks in London, the EU voiced concerns Monday that any attempt by the British government to unilaterally ride roughshod over the divorce agreement could jeopardize the hard-won peace on the island of Ireland as well as the prospects for a trade deal. Reports that the British government is planning to override the divorce deal prompted widespread selling of the British pound as traders price in a growing likelihood that the trade talks could be heading for collapse.