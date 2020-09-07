Barty opts out of French Open title defense amid pandemic

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty will not defend her French Open title because of concerns over traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Barty skipped the U.S. Open and has now decided against traveling to Europe for events in Rome and Roland Garros. She says “Last year’s French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly” Barty won her first major title last year at the French Open. Her last match at a major was a semifinal loss to Sofia Kenin at the Australian Open in January.