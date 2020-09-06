Typhoon heads to South Korea after battering southern Japan

TOKYO (AP) — The second powerful typhoon to slam Japan in a week damaged buildings, caused blackouts in nearly half a million homes and injured 20 people on southern Japanese islands before heading to South Korea. Bullet trains were suspended and most domestic flights in and out of southwestern Japanese airports were cancelled Monday. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned strong winds and torrential rain would continue even after the typhoon moved north. By Monday morning, Haishen was near the southeastern coast of South Korea packing sustained winds of up to 89 mph. Haishen is the second typhoon in less than two weeks to take a similar path through southern Japan and the Korean Peninsula.