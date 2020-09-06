Tropical Storm Julio heads away from Mexican coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Julio was heading rapidly westward away from Mexico’s Pacific coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) Sunday afternoon and it was centered about 250 miles (400 kilometers) south of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula. It was headed to the west-northwest at 20 mph (31 kph). The center said the outlook for the small storm was relatively uncertain, though it wasn’t expected to create a threat to land.