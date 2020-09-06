Rare spat between Serbia and Russia after US-brokered deal

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A social media post by the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman apparently ridiculing Serbia’s president after he signed a U.S.-sponsored agreement has triggered a rare spat between traditional allies Moscow and Belgrade. Maria Zakharova posted a photo showing Vucic sitting across Trump at his Oval Office table. She posted that along with another photo showing the iconic scene in the thriller “Basic Instinct” where Sharon Stone is being questioned by police. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and other Serbian officials reacted with anger. Zakharova apologized on Twitter later Sunday, saying her post had been misinterpreted. Vucic said that while in Washington he defended Serbia’s close ties with Russia.