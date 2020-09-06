China’s export growth quickens in August, imports edge lower

BEIJING (AP) — China’s export growth accelerated in August while imports edged lower as the world’s second-largest economy extended its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Customs data showed exports rose 9.5% over a year earlier to $235.2 billion, up from July’s 7.2% growth. Imports declined 2.1% to $176.3 billion, compared with the previous month’s 1.4% contraction. China’s exporters have benefited from its relatively early reopening from a shutdown to fight the virus while competitors in many other countries still face anti-disease controls that disrupt business. Exports to the United States rose 20% to $44.8 billion despite tariff hikes imposed by the Trump administration in a fight with Beijing over its technology ambitions and trade surplus.