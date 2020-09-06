Mayor suspends officers involved in man’s suffocation death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Seven police officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude last spring in Rochester, New York, have been suspended by the city’s mayor, who said she was misled for months about the circumstances of the fatal encounter. Prude, who was Black, died when he was taken off life support March 30. That was seven days after officers who encountered him running naked through the street put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced the suspensions Thursday at a news conference.