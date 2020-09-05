Thousands of women in Belarus protest against Lukashenko

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Thousands of women marched through the capital of Belarus, calling for the resignation of the country’s authoritarian president. University students also demonstrated Saturday against the detention of classmates during the wave of protests that have gripped Belarus for four weeks. For the first time in the demonstrations, supporters of LGBT rights appeared with rainbow flags in the women’s march in Minsk. It’s an indication that opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko are becoming bolder. Although same-sex activity was legalized in Belarus in 1994, stigmatization of it is strong.