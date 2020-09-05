Portland protests reach 100 consecutive days this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have declared an unlawful assembly at a demonstration Friday night in Portland, Oregon, as the city this weekend reaches 100 straight nights of protests marked by vandalism and violence. The demonstrations started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A slaying of a right-wing Trump supporter shot and killed after he came downtown last weekend with a pro-Trump caravan of pickup trucks further roiled things in the liberal city. The prime suspect in the shooting, self-described anti-fascist, was killed Thursday night by law enforcement. On Friday, demonstrators marched to a police building where they were met with officers donning riot gear.