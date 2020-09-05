Paddlewheels found from Lake Champlain steamer sunk in 1819

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — The two paddlewheels from the second commercial steamboat that sailed Lake Champlain more than two centuries ago have been found on the bottom of the lake. The paddlewheels from the steamboat Phoenix were discovered last weekend off Colchester Shoal in separate dives by a man using a remotely operated vehicle. The style of the paddlewheels and the charring from a fire on board indicated it came from the Phoenix, which burned off Colchester on Sept. 4, 1819, killing six of the 46 passengers and crew. The wreck of the Phoenix is part of the Vermont Underwater Historic Preserve.