Iran begins new school year amid virus concerns

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has opened the new school year after nearly seven months of closure. In a video conference, President Hassan Rouhani says the education of 15 million students is as important as the health system. He says “education will not be closed in our country even under the worst situation,” and urged authorities to implement health measures in schools to the level of those in military garrisons. The reopening of schools came as many expressed concern over a possible increase in infections, including medical professionals. Iran’s death toll from COVID-19 has so far passed 22,000 out of 382,772 confirmed cases. The country has had the first and worst outbreak in the region.