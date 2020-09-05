Gas pipeline blast kills 16 praying at Bangladesh mosque

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Officials say an underground gas pipeline near a mosque exploded during evening prayers in Bangladesh, leaving at least 16 Muslim worshipers dead and dozens injured with critical burns. A police official said early Saturday that the blast occurred Friday night just outside the capital of Dhaka as people were finishing their prayers. A burn unit coordinator at a state-run hospital says a 7-year-old boy and 15 other people succumbed to their injuries. Most of the other injured are in critical condition. Firefighters are trying to determine the cause of the explosion.