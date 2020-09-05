El Chapo’s lawyers appeal his US drug conspiracy conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — The notorious Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo wants his U.S. conspiracy conviction thrown out. An appeal filed Friday argues that a judge made rulings allowing faulty evidence at Joaquin Guzman’s trial. It also cites reports that some jurors sought out news accounts about sex abuse allegations against him that were barred from the trial. Guzman was sentenced last year to life behind bars in for a massive drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades. Before the federal case, he attained near-mythical status by escaping from prison twice in Mexico. Prosecutors declined to comment Saturday.