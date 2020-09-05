Body of slain detective gets hero’s escort to funeral home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Two fire truck ladders stretched a large American flag over a hearse that threaded the Cleveland streets carrying the body of a police detective killed in the line of duty to a funeral home. WKYC-TV reported that first responders stood at attention as the procession for 53-year-old detective James Skernivitz passed. Two juveniles and an adult are being questioned after Skernivitz and a man described as a police informant were shot and killed during an undercover drug operation Thursday night. Skernivitz had joined a federal anti-violence task force shortly before he and 50-year-old Scott Dingess were killed.