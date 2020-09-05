Asia Today: Australian police make arrests at rallies

Police in Australia’s hardest-hit Victoria state made several arrests among a crowd of about 300 people protesting the lockdown in Melbourne, as the country’s death toll rose to 748. Victoria reported 11 more deaths and 76 new infections. The Melbourne restrictions, including a night curfew, were put in place in an attempt to reduce a huge spike in infections and deaths. Police earlier urged people to adhere to restrictions on community movement. But four men were arrested and charged with incitement over the so-called “Freedom Day” protests planned for several Melbourne locations, and later several were arrested at a protest site.