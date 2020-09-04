Survivor search grips a grieving Beirut a month after blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Rescue workers are searching the rubble of a building that collapsed in last month’s catastrophic explosion, hoping to find a survivor after a pulsing sound was detected. The renewed search comes as Lebanon marks one month after the Aug. 4 blast that killed 191 people, injured 6,000 others and traumatized Lebanon. Search operations began Thursday after a dog belonging to a Chilean search-and-rescue team rushed toward the rubble. It’s extremely unlikely that any survivors would be found a month after the blast that tore through Beirut when nearly 3,000 tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate ignited at the city’s port.