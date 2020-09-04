Racial tensions roiling US pose target for election meddling

WASHINGTON (AP) — The tensions in the United States over racism and policing are likely targets for efforts to interfere in the 2016 election. That’s according to lawmakers and experts, who say there are signs that Russia is seeking to exploit the divide. Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have pulled down dozens of fake accounts with names like “Blacks Facts Untold” that were created by an organization with links to Russia’s Internet Research Agency. It’s a pattern that was seen in 2016, when the Internet Research Agency overwhelmingly focused on race and the Black Lives Matter Movement when targeting American social media.