Police: 4 found dead after shooting in Ontario home

OSHAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police say four people have been found dead in a home east of Toronto after an early morning shooting. A spokesman for Durham regional police says multiple calls came in around 1:20 a.m. reporting the sound of gunshots from a home in Oshawa, Ontario. The official says two of the victims are believed to be men and the other two are thought to be in their early teens. A woman was also found in the house with a gunshot wound. She was sent to a hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooter is among the dead. Police were not looking for any more suspects.