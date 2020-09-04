Trump won’t let Pentagon close Stars and Stripes newspaper

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon’s plan to shut down the military’s independent newspaper, Stars and Stripes, hit a major roadblock Friday, as President Donald Trump announced that he won’t allow that on his watch. Trumps tweeted that the U.S. “will NOT be cutting funding” to the paper, and said it will continue to be a wonderful source of information for the military. The Pentagon has ordered the military’s independent newspaper, Stars and Stripes, to cease publication at the end of the month. This is despite congressional efforts to continue funding the century-old publication. Trump’s tweet comes as he fights off new accusations that he called service members killed in World War I “losers” and “suckers” during an event in France in 2018.