NATO: Turkey, Greece start talks to reduce risk of conflict

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — NATO’s chief has announced that Greece and Turkey have started technical discussions aimed at reducing the risk of conflict or accidents in the eastern Mediterranean, despite a denial from Greece. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s announcement on Friday comes amid military tensions between the allies over energy resources in the region. Meanwhile, Greece’s foreign minister is heading to New York to discuss the dispute with Turkey with the United Nations secretary-general. The neighbors have been locked in a tense standoff in an area where Turkey is prospecting the seabed for energy reserves in an area Greece claims as its own continental shelf. The current crisis is the most serious in the countries’ relations in decades.