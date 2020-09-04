Ships, copters fighting fire as tanker drifts near Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Ships and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India are intensified efforts to extinguish an oil tanker fire burning for a second day as officials warn of possible massive environmental damage to Sri Lanka’s coast if the ship leaks or explodes. The tanker, carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil, is drifting about 22 nautical miles (40 kilometers) from the coast. One crew member was injured and another died. The navy says the fire, which began in an engine room boiler, has not spread to the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak has been reported. An environment official says if a leak or explosion occurs, it could be a major disaster.