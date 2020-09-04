Family of man killed by Vallejo police to get nearly $6M

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco Bay city of Vallejo area has agreed to pay $5.7 million to the family of a Black man who was shot and killed in 2018 by a police officer who stopped him because he was riding a bicycle without a headlamp. The San Francisco Chronicle reports 33-year-old Ronell Foster was pursued by Officer Ryan McMahon. McMahon told investigators Foster grabbed his flashlight and tried to strike him during a physical altercation, prompting him to open fire. Foster’s family sued McMahon and the city after prosecutors cleared him of any wrongdoing in the case.