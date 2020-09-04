Biden confirms virus test, says he’ll be tested regularly

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is confirming that he’s been tested at least once for the COVID-19 virus and promised he will be tested regularly during his campaign against President Donald Trump. Biden told reporters Friday of his testing protocol during a wide-ranging news conference he used to blast Trump for downplaying the virus and thus ensuring that it will continue to kill Americans and ravage the economy. For much of the summer, Biden’s advisers deflected questions about whether the former vice president was being tested himself as he anchored his campaign almost exclusively from his Delaware home, traveling sparingly as a precaution.