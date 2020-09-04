Asia Today: India adds another 83K, nears 2nd most in world

NEW DELHI (AP) — The number of people confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus in India rose by another 83,000 and is near Brazil’s total, the second-highest in the world. The 83,341 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total past 3.9 million. India’s Health Ministry also reported 1,096 deaths, taking total fatalities past 68,000. India’s case fatality rate is well below the global average. Experts have questioned whether some Indian states have undercounted deaths. In a country of 1.4 billion people, only those places most affected by the virus remain under lockdown. People are crowding markets and other public spaces. Potential safety measures like masks and social distancing go largely unenforced.