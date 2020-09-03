White House faces skepticism over prospects for a vaccine

Could the U.S. really see a coronavirus vaccine before Election Day?

A letter from federal health officials instructing states to be ready to begin distributing a vaccine by Nov. 1 — two days before the election — has met, not with exhilaration, but with suspicion among public health experts and others.

They wonder whether the Trump administration is hyping the possibility or intends to rush approval for political gain.

In a letter to governors dated Aug. 27, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said states “in the near future” will receive permit applications from McKesson Corp.

The company has contracted with CDC to distribute vaccines to places including state and local health departments and hospitals.

The administration is giving assurances it will not sacrifice safety.