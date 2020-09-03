Turkey: Russia to hold live-fire exercises in Mediterranean

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has announced that Russia will hold live-fire naval exercises in the eastern Mediterranean. That comes amid escalating tensions between Turkey and its coastal neighbors Greece and Cyprus over rights to search for energy resources in the region. The navigational notice said the Russian exercises will take place Sept. 8-22 and Sept. 17-25 in areas of the Mediterranean where Turkish seismic research vessels are operating. There was no immediate comment from Russia on the exercises. Turkey announced the exercises after the United States said it was partially lifting a 33-year-old arms embargo against Cyprus. Turkey criticized the U.S. decision, saying it will harm efforts to reunify the divided island nation of Cyprus.