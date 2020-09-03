Livestock ship carrying 42 crew sinks off Japan’s coast

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese rescuers are searching for a livestock ship carrying 42 crew members that a survivor said sank during rough weather a day earlier off a southern Japanese island. The Filipino crew member was rescued after surveillance aircraft spotted him wearing a life vest and bobbing in the water. The ship, which was carrying 5,800 cows to China, sent a distress call early Wednesday while a typhoon was pounding the area. The coast guard says the man told rescuers the ship capsized and sank. The weather was clear Thursday as the search continued.