Is France really growing more ‘savage’? Word stirs trouble

PARIS (AP) — The subject is serious: violence in French society. But senior ministers have been stumbling over each other’s words in a debate about how grave the problem really is and how best to describe what is happening. A summer of incidents, from insults to attacks, some deadly, has built into a crescendo of violence. But has France really grown more “savage” as Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin says? Or is the problem a growing sense of insecurity fueled by the word “savage” itself, as Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti contends? The verbal jousting is causing divisions, and worrying critics who say the interior minister is exploiting the language of the far right to help President Emmanuel Macron’s party win upcoming elections.