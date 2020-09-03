Hurricane Nana hits Belize, then weakens over Guatemala

PUNTA GORDA, Belize (AP) — Hurricane Nana has made landfall in Belize and is now pushing across Guatemala as a tropical depression. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Nana’s maximum sustained winds had fallen to 35 mph by late Thursday afternoon. It was centered about 220 miles (350 kilometers) west-northwest of Belize City. Heavy rains were reported in Guatemala. There were no reports of casualties, and Belize authorities say so far unconfirmed reports indicate the worst impact was on banana plantations. Forecasters said the storm was unlikely to restrengthen after emerging over the Pacific.