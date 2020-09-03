Flotilla from Sri Lanka, India try to douse oil tanker fire

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A flotilla from Sri Lanka and India has escalated efforts to douse a fire raging on an oil tanker off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka. The fire started Thursday in an engine room boiler on the MT New Diamond. A Sri Lankan navy spokesman says, “The fire is still raging,” but it has not spread into the oil storage area of the tanker. One Filipino crew member is missing. Another was injured, but the others among the 23 crew have left the ship. The tanker was carrying 270,000 metric tons of crude oil from a Kuwaiti port to the Indian port of Paradip.