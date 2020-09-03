EU unveils plan to secure raw materials, cut dependency

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has unveiled a plan to secure access to the raw materials used in smart phones, TVs and lights. It aims to cut down its dependency on countries like Chile, China and South Africa for supplies. The coronavirus is already highlighting the world’s reliance on electronics for remote work, education and communication, and Europe’s need for the minerals in technology components is set to soar in coming decades. The strategy presented Thursday aims to set up an alliance with industry, investors and others to help secure raw mineral supply chains, as well as partnerships with Canada and interested African countries. It would also study ways to reuse, repair and recycle products with the minerals.