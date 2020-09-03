 Skip to Content

Efforts ramp up to get Taliban-Afghan peace talks started

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Officials on both sides of Afghanistan’s protracted conflict say efforts are ramping up for the start of negotiations between Afghan representatives and the Taliban. A top U.N. envoy is expressing hope that the formal launch of the so-called intra-Afghan talks will take place in “the coming days, not the coming weeks.” The talks are a critical next step to a U.S.-negotiated peace deal with the Taliban. They are intended to lay out a road map to a future Afghanistan. The peace deal was signed by the U.S. and the Taliban in February and was seen then as Afghanistan’s best hope at peace after four decades of war.

