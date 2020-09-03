Black Lives Matter supporters disrupt Loeffler event

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Several Black Lives Matter protesters disrupted a campaign event with Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas. Thursday’s event in the northern Atlanta suburb of Forsyth County was part of a campaign swing by Loeffler through north Georgia. Loeffler was appointed to the post by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. She is seeking election this year. About 60 people attended the Thursday event where two Black women questioned Loeffler’s stance and began chanting, “Black lives matter.” They were accompanied by two other protesters.