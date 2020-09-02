Second Trump appointee out at FDA amid credibility concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A second Trump administration appointee has been ousted at the Food and Drug Administration after the agency’s botched announcement about an experimental therapy for COVID-19. An FDA spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that John Wagner, a political appointee installed by the White House in July, is no longer heading the agency’s office of external affairs. The shakeup comes just five days after conservative communications specialist Emily Miller was removed from her post heading the agency’s press office. Medical experts say the botched announcement damaged the FDA’s credibility at the moment it’s needed most: as agency scientists prepare to decide whether upcoming coronavirus vaccines are effective and safe to be given to millions of Americans.