Pope prays for Lebanon during 1st public audience in months

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has described solidarity as the way out of the coronavirus pandemic crisis as he held his first public audience in nearly six months. Francis greeted about 500 Roman Catholic faithful who attended the audience in the Vatican’s San Damaso courtyard on Wednesday. The Vatican suspended all public events and audiences in early March as the coronavirus hit Italy hard. The pope told the attendees at Wednesday’s event, “To come out of this crisis better than before, we have to do so together, all of us, in solidarity.” Francis also called for a day of prayer and fasting for Lebanon on Friday, a month after the Beirut explosion that killed at least 190 people