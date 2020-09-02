More charges brought in college admissions bribery scandal

BOSTON (AP) — Another wealthy parent has been charged with trying to bribe his child’s way into an elite university as a fake athletic recruit. Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that 54-year-old Amin Khoury, of Palm Beach, Florida, and Mashpee, Massachusetts, in May 2014 paid $200,000 to get former Georgetown University tennis coach Gordon Ernst to designate his daughter as a tennis recruit even though her tennis skills were insufficient for the school. The charges against Khoury came a day after Ernst and former University of Southern California water polo coach Jovan Vavic were charged with additional offenses related the Operations Varsity Blues investigation. They had previously pleaded not guilty.