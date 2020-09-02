Michael Jordan gets stake in DraftKings for advisory role

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — DraftKings has had a big bounce on Wall Street on news that basketball legend Michael Jordan is taking an ownership stake in the sports betting site. Jordan is getting stock in DraftKings in exchange for providing “guidance and strategic advice” to the Boston-based company’s board of directors. DraftKings did not release details on the size of Jordan’s stake. He is the majority owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and the deal has the league’s approval. Jordan’s interest in DraftKings is not expected to affect the Hornets’ presence on the site.