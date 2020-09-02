LA to furlough 15,000 workers because of virus losses

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council has declared a fiscal emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic, paving the way to furlough about 15,000 employees. Wednesday’s declaration comes as the city looks at a tax shortfall this year of up to $400 million. Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to approve the measure. The furloughs, which would begin Oct. 11, would require civilian employees to take up to 18 days off from work. But a labor union official tells the Los Angeles Daily News that the furloughs violate labor contracts and will be vigorously fought.