Depression, anxiety spike amid outbreak and turbulent times
Mental health therapists’ caseloads are bulging. Waiting lists for appointments are growing. And research suggests that anxiety and depression are rising among Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic. A study published Wednesday is the latest to suggest an uptick. Half of U.S. adults surveyed reported at least some signs of depression. The rate was higher than in a different survey two years ago. Even if the trends reflect mostly angst rather than full-blown psychiatric illness, experts say the problem is real. For some people, it stems from lost jobs and loved ones, financial stress, and anxiety over racial and political upheaval.