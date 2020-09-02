Asia Today: South Korean cases drop after new rules in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported its first drop below 200 new coronavirus cases in more than two weeks. But the country’s strained hospitals were treating more seriously ill patients after the prolonged recent surge in infections. Thursday’s smaller increase indicated the country was beginning to see the effects of stringent social distancing restrictions recently imposed in the Seoul area. However, the number of patients in serious or critical condition with active COVID-19 increased. The country has added more than 5,800 newly ill people to its caseload in the past three weeks, raising fears about overwhelmed hospitals.