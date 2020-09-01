US Justice Department warns FIFA on international ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has entered into a sports dispute involving the company of a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, warning FIFA that a prohibition against staging league matches internationally could violate American antitrust laws. Relevent Sports, controlled by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, sued the U.S. Soccer Federation in September 2019 for failing to sanction a proposed Spanish league match between Barcelona and Girona in Miami Gardens, Florida. Makan Delrahim, the assistant attorney general who heads the Justice Department’s antitrust division, wrote to FIFA and the USSF.