UN agency laments summer’s ‘deep wound’ to Earth’s ice cover

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations weather agency says this summer will go down for leaving a “deep wound” in the frozen parts of the planet after a heat wave in the Arctic, shrinking sea ice and the collapse of a leading Canadian ice shelf. The World Meteorological Organization said Tuesday that temperatures in the Arctic are rising twice as fast as the global average and provoking what an agency spokeswoman called a “vicious circle” of sea ice declining and contributing to more warming. The weather agency is preparing to release a report next week on the impact of climate change on the frozen water part of the Earth known as the cryosphere.