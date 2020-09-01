UK climate activists stop traffic near Parliament

LONDON (AP) — Climate change activists are sitting in the road near Britain’s Houses of Parliament and demanding government action to save the planet. The demonstrators with the group Extinction Rebellion stopped traffic near Parliament Square on Tuesday. Police made five arrests. The protest was part of two weeks of civil disobedience in the U.K. planned for London, Cardiff and Manchester. Extinction Rebellion is calling on politicians as they return from a summer recess to support a climate emergency bill and to prepare for a climate crisis.