Police: LA deputies shoot, kill Black man who dropped gun

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a Black bicyclist they stopped for a traffic violation after he ran from them, punched one and then dropped a bundle that included a gun. The shooting death Monday afternoon of Dijon Kizzee comes on the heels of the police shooting of a man who is also black in Kenosha, Wisconsin. That shooting left Jacob Blake paralyzed and prompted days of protests that reinvigorated the national debate on racial injustice and policing. About 100 protesters took to the streets Monday night in the South Los Angeles area. Another was planned for Tuesday evening.