Massachusetts voters to decide Markey, Kennedy primary fight

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters are set to decide one of the higher profile primary battles this year — the contest pitting incumbent Democratic Sen. Edward Markey against Rep. Joe Kennedy III. The 39-year-old Kennedy has promised a new generation of leadership. He’s hoping to become the next Kennedy to take a seat in the Senate by ousting the 74-year-old Markey. While the two agree on many policies, each has tried to paint the other as out of touch on key issues during a campaign waged under the shadow of the coronavirus. A Kennedy has never lost a race for Congress in Massachusetts.