Kushner visits US air base as part of Israel-Emirates trip

AL-DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader has called the United Arab Emirates’ recognition of Israel “treason that will not last for long.” That’s according to reports by state media in Iran on Tuesday. The comments by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei come just as a joint U.S.-Israeli delegation wrapped up a trip to Abu Dhabi on the first Israeli commercial air flight between the nations. Khamenei said the “treachery” was committed against the entire Islamic world and the Palestinians.Both Israel and the UAE view Iran with suspicion. On Tuesday, U.S. officials visited a major American air base in the UAE. which hopes to buy advanced F-35 fighter jets as it normalizes relations with Israel.